New Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Gameplay Footage Revealed

The release of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is just under a month away, and more information and footage related to the game is starting to release. The newest issue of Game Informer is centered on the game and, to hype up the issue, the outlet has released a trailer for its coverage. The trailer lasts under a minute, but it contains some never-before-seen gameplay footage, alongside some previously released video. There aren't any major revelations to be found, but for those looking to see more footage of the game, the trailer can be found at the top of this page.

The trailer shows footage from the bridge sequence first showcased during a PS5 event last month. Miles Morales and Peter Parker have similar abilities, but there are some differences. Notably, Miles has the power to make himself invisible. That ability is on display in the new trailer, which sees a cloaked Miles sneaking up on an unsuspecting enemy. The trailer also shows footage of the character's venom strike.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is one of the most highly-anticipated games of 2020. A follow-up to Marvel's Spider-Man on PS4, the game puts players in the role of Miles Morales, after the character received his own spider-powers at the end of that game. Miles is a relatively new part of the Spider-Man mythos, first appearing in the comics in 2011. In the years since, however, the character has been embraced by fans, leading to his starring role in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Now, Miles is starring in his own video game, as well!

It will be interesting to see whether or not Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales can reach the same heights as its predecessor. The previous game earned a lot of fans over the last two years, and with the PS5 launching alongside the game, it seems likely that a lot of those same fans will return for the follow-up. Fortunately, the game's release date is not much farther way. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales will release exclusively on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on November 12th. In the meantime, you can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

