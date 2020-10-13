Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Actually Includes Another Spider-Man Beyond Peter

✖

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales features a host of improvements over the original game, as well as Miles in the main spotlight. It also features some other sly upgrades and surprises, which happens to include a third character in the mix that no one expected, though it isn't Ben Reilly or Mary Jane I'm afraid. As revealed in the new issue of Game Informer, it is actually a little adorable cat sidekick, who is an extension of a new costume unlocked by completing one of the game's side quests. If you do unlock him, he'll actually aid you in combat, and here's how it all goes down.

A mission takes Miles to a small convenience store where he finds a distressed owner who was just robbed. The perps even took his cat, and the cat's name is Spider-Man. The shop owner tells Miles that he saw the robbers enter a power station, and Miles heads there to battle them. That goes easily enough, but then it's time to find the cat, and that is a bit more challenging.

The cat has run along some pipes and jumped into an elevator shaft. Miles chases it and all the while battling more thugs along the way, and he eventually catches up to the cat, who is poking its head out of a backpack. Miles puts on the backpack and brings the cat back to its owner, and after you complete the side quest you unlock a new suit, which gets you the cat as a sidekick buddy.

The little guy is wearing a spider-man mask over the top part of his head, and when Miles performs a finisher the cat leaps out of the backpack, flames its fangs, and slashes at the enemy. If it sounds goofy, that's kind of the point, but after typing all this out I'm not going to lie, I totally want a cat sidekick.

You can find the official description below.

In the latest adventure in the Marvel’s Spider-Man universe, teenager Miles Morales is adjusting to his new home while following in the footsteps of his mentor, Peter Parker, as a new Spider-Man. But when a fierce power struggle threatens to destroy his new home, the aspiring hero realizes that with great power, there must also come great responsibility. To save all of Marvel’s New York, Miles must take up the mantle of Spider-Man and own it.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales hits PS4, Xbox One, PS5, and Xbox Series X on November 12th.

What do you think of Spidey's Cat sidekick? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things Spider-Man and gaming with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!