Splatoon 3 Reveals Love, Money, Fame Splatfest Winner

This weekend, Splatoon 3 played host to a new Splatfest competition, with this one asking players what's most important in life: Money, Fame, or Love. The results are now in, and Team Money took home the final win! At halftime, Team Love held a narrow lead with 33.85% over Team Money (33.32%) and Team Fame (32.83%), but it seems players weren't able to hold on through the end of Sunday. In the end, Team Money received 7 points from the sneak peek, 8 points from most votes (at 47.28%), and 18 points for Clout with a grand total of 33 points.

This weekend's Splatfest was somewhat similar to a theme held in the original Splatoon. Back in 2015, Japanese players participated in a Splatfest that made players choose between Love or Money (as original Splatfests only featured two options). Players in Europe and North America never got a chance to participate in that theme, but Nintendo rectified that for Splatoon 3, adding a new option in the form of Fame. However, that didn't make much of a difference in the end, as the power of Money proved to be too much!

In every Splatfest competition, each of the game's idols picks a side. This time around, Shiver represented Team Money, Frye was on Team Fame, and Big Man was the mascot for Team Love. A lot of times, players will opt to side with their favorite idol, and Shiver has been on something of a tear throughout 2023, picking the winner in Splatfests held in April, May, and July. That streak continued this weekend, and it will be interesting to see how long Shiver can keep this going.

Nintendo has offered no details on when the next Splatfest will be held, but hopefully we'll see another theme in the month of September. With the return to school around the corner, maybe the next Splatfest will ask players to choose their favorite subject!

