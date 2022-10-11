Splatoon 3 Amiibo Release Date Revealed

Earlier this year, Nintendo pulled back the curtain on a trio of amiibo based on Splatoon 3: a yellow Inkling, a blue Octoling, and a Smallfry. At the time, the company only told fans that the figures would arrive during the holiday release window, but now they have a more specific release date: November 11th! As with previous Splatoon amiibo, tapping these figures to the Nintendo Switch console's NFC reader will unlock special in-game gear, including a neat helmet with a flock of hair similar to the one on Smallfry.

Nintendo announced the release date alongside an all-new trailer, which can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Three fresh new #amiibo arrive on 11/11!

Tap them on a compatible Nintendo Switch controller and they’ll unlock special in-game gear for #Splatoon3. pic.twitter.com/JCBCB7uO08 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 11, 2022

The yellow Inkling and blue Octoling are designed to resemble those that appear on the box art for Splatoon 3. Every game in the series has featured a different pair of characters on the cover, and Nintendo has released an amiibo based on each one. Splatoon 3 is the first game in the series to feature an Octoling on the cover, though a trio of amiibo based on the Octolings were released to coincide with Splatoon 2's Octo Expansion. While Smallfry does not appear on Splatoon 3's cover, the creatures play a significant role in the game's single-player campaign, so it's not surprising to see a figure offered.

After these three amiibo release, it will be interesting to see if figures based on Shiver, Frye, and Big Man will be announced. The three characters are Splatoon 3's in-game hosts, taking the spot that Callie and Marie served in the original Splatoon, and Pearl and Marina took over in Splatoon 2. Those other four characters have all received their own amiibo through the years, so it seems like a safe bet that Nintendo will continue that trend with the three members of Deep Cut. For now, Splatoon fans will just have to wait and see. In the meantime, readers can check out all of our previous coverage of Splatoon 3 right here.

