Splatoon 3 Reveals New Map

Splatoon 3's Fresh Season is set to begin next week, and Nintendo has slowly been pulling back the curtain on new content players can expect to see. Today, the game's official Twitter account released a new video centered around Um'ami Ruins, a new map that's meant to be a "prehistoric Turf War battle site." From the video, it looks like the game's developers have done an excellent job conveying the ancient nature of the location, which is on full display thanks to the ancient temples decorating the background.

The video featuring Um'ami Ruins can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

SRL back with an "all hands" of our own—we need all SRL teams to help today! First up, exclusive video of a new stage: Um'ami Ruins. It's an ancient site with mysterious artifacts and reliefs, some retaining original colors. Could it have been a prehistoric Turf War battle site? pic.twitter.com/Z7PLTQVi3v — Splatoon North America (@SplatoonNA) February 21, 2023

So far, fans seem split on the new stage! It remains to be seen how Um'ami Ruins will actually play in the game, but there have been a lot of complaints from players that Splatoon 3's maps have been too similar in structure. Replies to the Tweet above are filled with players comparing the game's stages to tetrominoes. Of course, it's hard to get a real feel for a map without actually playing on it, so it's possible Um'ami Ruins could end up surprising players once they actually get to check it out. The map will debut in Fresh Season, which will kick-off on March 1st.

In addition to the new map, Nintendo also revealed two new weapons today: the L-3 Nozzlenose D and the Rapid Blaster Deco. Both of these weapons are new takes on existing options. Last but not least, a new Pool feature will be added, allowing players to join different "pools" of players and connect with them for battles. These new additions join several other features that have been revealed over the last few weeks, including the return of the beloved Kraken special weapon, which first appeared in the original Splatoon game on Wii U. Readers looking to learn more about the Kraken Royale can do so right here.

How do you feel about the maps in Splatoon 3? What do you think of the new Um'aim Ruins map so far? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!