New Splinter Cell Game Reportedly in the Works

According to a new report, a new Splinter Cell game is finally in development. That’s the good news. The bad news is that it’s just beginning development. In other words, it’s at least a few years away, assuming it’s real and releases. It’s been over a decade since a new Sam Fisher game was released, and according to these new reports, Ubisoft is finally reviving the dormant series to win back fans and earn some PR points after frustrating fans with how it’s treated the franchise.

Details on the game are unsuprisingly scarce. We say unsurprisingly because the game is reportedly in the very early stages of development, which would imply Ubisoft is still figuring things out. Despite this, there’s a “small chance” it will be announced next year.

That said, if any of this sounds familiar, it’s because this isn’t the first time we’ve heard a new Splinter Cell game is in the works. We’ve been hearing this for a few years, and so far, nothing has come of these rumors. That said, with the franchise getting the Netflix treatment, it’s not very surprising to hear Ubisoft is also looking to properly revive it. However, this isn’t official, though the sources in question have proven reliable and reputable in the past.

At the moment of publishing, Ubisoft hasn’t addressed this report in any capacity, and given that it involves a “leaked” project, we don’t suspect this will change, unless of course, it’s not true. If this is the case, a comment may be provided. If this happens, we will update the story accordingly.

H/T, VGC.