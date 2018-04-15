Preorder Spyro Reignited Trilogy on PS4 and Get A Free Theme

If you’re a normal person, you’re counting down the days on your Spyro-themed calendar, with your special edition Spyro pen, until Spyro Reignited Trilogy releases in September.

If you’re one of these completely sane and normal people, you’ve probably preordered at least three copies. Maybe four, like me. However, if you aren’t one of these people, and are on the fence about preordering, the game’s publisher Activision has a little incentive for you, at least if you’re on PlayStation 4. What incentive exactly? Free stuff.

Activision has revealed that when you preorder Spyro Reignited Trilogy on the PS4 via the PlayStation Store, you will receive not only an exclusive Spyro avatar, but an exclusive Spyro dynamic theme for you stare at all day, everyday, until launch.

Like all preorder bonuses of this type, the moment you hit that preorder button you will get your free stuff. Meaning, right now, as in the moment you’re reading this, you can go out and deck your PS4 out with Spyro like it’s 2000.

The theme notably features the dragon himself standing near a wall and temple, bobbing up and down ready for adventure. There’s a starry sky, lush green hills, and calming music to relax your Spyro-induced craze. But the best part of the theme is the chime sound made as you go from golden icon to golden icon. It’s pure nostalgia that will have you feeling like a kid again on your PS1.

You can check it out for yourself, below:

Pre-order the Spyro Reignited Trilogy and snag this dynamic theme for your PS4! pic.twitter.com/D8tGAsqoS5 — #GodofWar (@PlayStation) April 12, 2018

For those of you who have been living under a rock at the bottom of the ocean, Spyro Reignited Trilogy takes the original Spyro trilogy, and gives it a complete graphical overhaul, similar to Activision’s previous remake, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy. Basically, the Reignited Trilogy takes 1998’s Spyro the Dragon, and its two follow-ups: 1999’s Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage and 2000’s Spyro: Year of the Dragon, and gives them a complete HD makeover, making them look like not game’s of yesteryear, but like new 2018 releases.

Spyro: Reignited Trilogy is slated to release on September 21st for Xbox One and PlayStation 4. It will cost $39.99 USD.

At the moment, there is no word of a PC or Nintendo Switch release, however, a listing for the game on Nintendo’s official website suggests it may be making its way to the platform in the future.