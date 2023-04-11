New Spyro Game Rumors Gain Traction Following Activision Update

Rumors associated with a new entry in the beloved Spyro the Dragon series have gained even more steam this week following a recent update from publisher Activision. At the start of 2023, developer Toys For Bob, which previously worked on Spyro Reignited Trilogy, seemed to hint that a new game in the franchise could be announced this year. And while such a reveal hasn't happened just yet, it looks like Activision could be preparing for the return of Spyro soon enough.

Spotted by @SpyroUniverse on Twitter, Activision recently changed the header image on many of its social media pages to more prominently feature the titular Spyro. This image in question doesn't solely feature Spyro, but instead highlights many of Activision's other properties such as Call of Duty, Crash Bandicoot, and Tony Hawk's Pro Skater. While it's clear that this picture is just meant to show off some of the publisher's most iconic characters, it is a bit curious to see Spyro appear in this manner considering that Activision hasn't done anything with the franchise in roughly five years. As such, some fans are under the impression that this picture could have been let loose to bring more attention to Spyro once again ahead of a new reveal.

If Activision and Toys For Bob did end up revealing a new Spyro game in 2023, it would mark the first new entry in the series in 15 years. Outside of Spyro Reignited Trilogy, which was simply a remake of the first three Spyro installments, a wholly new title hasn't been seen since 2008's The Legend of Spyro: Dawn of Dragon. Although Spyro then went on to star in the Skylanders series, it's been a very, very long time since the popular purple dragon has been on a new adventure of his own.

Are you holding out hope that a new Spyro the Dragon game could be announced by Activision this year? And if so, what do you want to see from the franchise next? Be sure to share your own thoughts with me either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.