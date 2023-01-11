New Spyro the Dragon Announcement Seemingly Teased

It looks like Activision studio Toys for Bob is teasing that it will have some major news of some sort to share in relation to Spyro the Dragon this year. Back in 2018, Toys for Bob released the Spyro Reignited Trilogy, which was a remastered bundle of the first three games in the classic platformer series. While this collection was met positively, since that time, nothing new related to Spyro the Dragon has come about. Fortunately, it looks like this silence surrounding the beloved franchise will soon be coming to an end.

In a recent tweet shared on the Toys for Bob Twitter account, the studio gave fans an idea of what it has cooking up for 2023. While much of what was shown off dealt with Crash Bandicoot, primarily due to the recent announcement of Crash Team Rumble, the studio also tucked away a small tease tied to Spyro. Specifically, in the upper left corner of the image, Spyro himself could be seen gliding along next to the number 25. Clearly, Toys for Bob is planning a celebration of some sort for Spyro the Dragon this year since 2023 will mark the 25th anniversary of the franchise.

Big moves and BIG MOOD for 2023 #LifeatTFB pic.twitter.com/Wna4Ulmerk — Toys For Bob (@ToysForBob) January 10, 2023

Although it's exciting to know that Toys for Bob has some sort of plan for Spyro the Dragon this year, it's not known if these plans will culminate in a new game announcement. Given that Spyro Reignited Trilogy did so well a few years back, there's always the chance that Activision could be looking to remaster even more Spyro titles from the past, too. Then again, since the wholly new Crash Bandicoot 4 was also well-received when it releases in 2020, perhaps Toys for Bob could also look to take a crack at an entirely new Spyro game. Time will only tell what the studio has in store, but this will be a situation worth monitoring as 2023 continues onward.

If we do get a major Spyro the Dragon announcement this year, what are you hoping it will be? Would you like to see more remastered games from the past, or would you prefer a completely new Spyro title instead?