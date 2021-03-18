Square Enix Announces Space Invaders AR Game

✖

Square Enix and its Taito subsidiary are working on an augmented reality Space Invaders game, the companies announced this week during the Square Enix Presents event. A brief trailer was displayed during the event that was meant to stir up feelings of nostalgia with a few real-world appearances of the Space Invaders alien logo scattered about to move it in the direction of augmented reality. The game is planned for a release on mobile devices, but no release date has been announced at this time.

The AR Space Invaders game that doesn’t currently have an announced name took up only a small portion of the Square Enix Presents event. You can see the trailer released there in the tweet below that promises the Space Invaders series will be taken in a “brand new direction.”

Space Invaders is back! @SquareEnixMtl and @TaitoCorp have teamed on a new game for mobile, using innovative Augmented Reality tech to take the series in a brand new direction! It’s a hugely exciting project - find out more here https://t.co/I1muKm2Ypi #SquareEnixPesents pic.twitter.com/hcIWkqVkeq — Square Enix (@SquareEnix) March 18, 2021

A press release shared alongside the announcement said this new iteration of Space Invaders will be a “contemporary” and “ambitious” one.

“We are extremely inspired by our collaboration with TAITO to re-imagine the Space Invaders franchise in a contemporary way while shaping it to our ambitious vision of what it can be on mobile," said Patrick Naud, Head of Studio of Square Enix Montréal. "At Square Enix Montréal we are huge fans of the franchise and the team has risen to the challenge of showing how all-new technology can breathe fresh energy into a game as timeless as Space Invaders.”

The tweet directed those interested to a website set up for the game where they can learn more about the project, but there really isn’t much more to know about it other than the trailer, the broad direction it’s taking, and the announcement of the game itself. Instead, the site offers people the chance to submit their contact info to be notified whenever information about the game actually is available. That info includes details on playtests as well, so if you’re into the idea of the game, you’ll want to put in your info there to make sure you’re up to date on Square Enix’s plans.

Square Enix’s AR Space Invaders game does not yet have a release date.