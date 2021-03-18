Life is Strange: True Colors Announced

Today, Square Enix announced a new Life is Strange game dubbed Life is Strange: True Colors, which is releasing later this year on September 10 via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, PC, and Google Stadia. Right now, there's no word of a Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite port, nor an Amazon Luna port. What we do have is the game's first-ever trailer, revealing its new protagonist and their new power. Further, Square Enix has confirmed that -- unlike previous games in the series -- Life is Strange: True Colors will not be episodic.

Further, this new entry will not be developed by Dontnod Entertainment, the creators of the series and the developer behind the first game and its sequel. Rather, it will be handled by Deck Nine, the developer of the spin-off game, Life Is Strange: Before the Storm.

"A bold new era of the award-winning Life is Strange begins, with an all-new playable lead character and a thrilling mystery to solve," reads an official pitch of the game. "Alex Chen has long suppressed her 'curse': the supernatural ability to experience, absorb and manipulate the strong emotions of others, which she sees as blazing, colored auras. When her brother dies in a so-called accident, Alex must embrace her volatile power to find the truth – and uncover the dark secrets buried by a small town."

Life is Strange: True Colors is set to release worldwide on September 10 via the PS4, PS5, PC, Google Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

