Square Enix Hosting Huge Publisher Sale On Steam, Including Final Fantasy Games

Although Square Enix had a bit of a rough week on Steam thanks to its problematic surprise release of Chrono Trigger, it appears that the publisher is trying to make up for it. It’s just launched a new week-long sale, in which fans can get their hands on some of their favorite games for a lower price.

It’s offering some great discounts on a number of games, including NieR: Automata, Rise of the Tomb Riader, Life Is Strange and more, as well as a handful of its classic Final Fantasy games.

We’ve listed some of the bigger deals below. You’ve got a few days to shop around, so don’t miss out!

  • NieR: Automata- $29.99
  • Life Is Strange: Before the Storm- $9.85
  • Rise of the Tomb Raider- $19.79
  • Just Cause 3- $7.49
  • Deus Ex: Mankind Divided- $5.99
  • Stormblood: Final Fantasy XIV- $19.99
  • Lost Sphear- $34.99
  • Star Ocean: The Last Hope- $14.69
  • Final Fantasy III- $7.99
  • Final Fantasy IV- $7.99
  • Final Fantasy IV: The After Years- $7.99
  • Final Fantasy V- $7.99
  • Final Fantasy VI- $7.99
  • Final Fantasy VII- $5.99
  • Final Fantasy VIII- $5.99
  • Final Fantasy IX- $10.49
  • Final Fantasy X/X2 HD Remaster- $14.99
  • Final Fantasy XIII-2- $9.99
  • Final Fantasy XIII- $7.99
  • Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII- $9.99
  • Final Fantasy Type-0 HD- $14.99
  • World of Final Fantasy- $19.99
  • Tomb Raider: Game of the Year edition- $4.49
  • Life Is Strange Complete Season Episodes 1-6- $4.99
  • Dragon Quest Heroes II- $35.99
  • Just Cause 2- $2.99
  • Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director’s Cut- $2.99
  • Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris- $2.99
  • I Am Setsuna- $19.99
  • Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition- $4.49
  • Thief- $4.49
  • Tomb Raider- $2.99
  • Dragon Quest Heroes- $23.99
  • Murdered: Soul Suspect- $4.49
  • Blood Omen 2: Legacy of Kain- $.97
  • Deus Ex: The Fall- $1.99
  • Hitman GO: Definitive Edition- $1.99
  • Just Cause- $.97
  • Kane and Lynch 2: Dog Days- $.99
  • Kane and Lynch: Dead Men- $.97
  • Lara Croft GO- $2.49
  • Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light- $1.49
  • The Turing Test- $5.99
  • Tomb Raider- $.97
  • Tomb Raider II Starring Lara Croft- $.97
  • Tomb Raider III: The Adventures of Lara Croft- $.97
  • Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation- $.97
  • Tomb Raider Chronicles- $.97
  • Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness- $.97
  • Tomb Raider Anniversary- $.98
  • Tomb Raider Legend- $.97
  • Tomb Raider: Underworld- $.98
  • Mini Ninjas- $1.49
  • Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition- $.97
  • Deus Ex: Invisible War- $.97
  • Dungeon Siege III- $2.99
  • Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver- $.97
  • Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver II- $.97
  • The Last Remnant- $4.99
  • Spelunker Party!- $14.99

It’s a great time to get your hands on some classic Tomb Raider games and Just Cause 3 as well. Dig in!

