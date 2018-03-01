Square Enix Hosting Huge Publisher Sale On Steam, Including Final Fantasy Games

Although Square Enix had a bit of a rough week on Steam thanks to its problematic surprise release of Chrono Trigger, it appears that the publisher is trying to make up for it. It’s just launched a new week-long sale, in which fans can get their hands on some of their favorite games for a lower price.
It’s offering some great discounts on a number of games, including NieR: Automata, Rise of the Tomb Riader, Life Is Strange and more, as well as a handful of its classic Final Fantasy games.
We’ve listed some of the bigger deals below. You’ve got a few days to shop around, so don’t miss out!
- NieR: Automata- $29.99
- Life Is Strange: Before the Storm- $9.85
- Rise of the Tomb Raider- $19.79
- Just Cause 3- $7.49
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided- $5.99
- Stormblood: Final Fantasy XIV- $19.99
- Lost Sphear- $34.99
- Star Ocean: The Last Hope- $14.69
- Final Fantasy III- $7.99
- Final Fantasy IV- $7.99
- Final Fantasy IV: The After Years- $7.99
- Final Fantasy V- $7.99
- Final Fantasy VI- $7.99
- Final Fantasy VII- $5.99
- Final Fantasy VIII- $5.99
- Final Fantasy IX- $10.49
- Final Fantasy X/X2 HD Remaster- $14.99
- Final Fantasy XIII-2- $9.99
- Final Fantasy XIII- $7.99
- Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII- $9.99
- Final Fantasy Type-0 HD- $14.99
- World of Final Fantasy- $19.99
- Tomb Raider: Game of the Year edition- $4.49
- Life Is Strange Complete Season Episodes 1-6- $4.99
- Dragon Quest Heroes II- $35.99
- Just Cause 2- $2.99
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director’s Cut- $2.99
- Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris- $2.99
- I Am Setsuna- $19.99
- Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition- $4.49
- Thief- $4.49
- Tomb Raider- $2.99
- Dragon Quest Heroes- $23.99
- Murdered: Soul Suspect- $4.49
- Blood Omen 2: Legacy of Kain- $.97
- Deus Ex: The Fall- $1.99
- Hitman GO: Definitive Edition- $1.99
- Just Cause- $.97
- Kane and Lynch 2: Dog Days- $.99
- Kane and Lynch: Dead Men- $.97
- Lara Croft GO- $2.49
- Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light- $1.49
- The Turing Test- $5.99
- Tomb Raider- $.97
- Tomb Raider II Starring Lara Croft- $.97
- Tomb Raider III: The Adventures of Lara Croft- $.97
- Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation- $.97
- Tomb Raider Chronicles- $.97
- Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness- $.97
- Tomb Raider Anniversary- $.98
- Tomb Raider Legend- $.97
- Tomb Raider: Underworld- $.98
- Mini Ninjas- $1.49
- Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition- $.97
- Deus Ex: Invisible War- $.97
- Dungeon Siege III- $2.99
- Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver- $.97
- Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver II- $.97
- The Last Remnant- $4.99
- Spelunker Party!- $14.99
It’s a great time to get your hands on some classic Tomb Raider games and Just Cause 3 as well. Dig in!