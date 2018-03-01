Square Enix Hosting Huge Publisher Sale On Steam, Including Final Fantasy Games

Although Square Enix had a bit of a rough week on Steam thanks to its problematic surprise release of Chrono Trigger, it appears that the publisher is trying to make up for it. It’s just launched a new week-long sale, in which fans can get their hands on some of their favorite games for a lower price.

It’s offering some great discounts on a number of games, including NieR: Automata, Rise of the Tomb Riader, Life Is Strange and more, as well as a handful of its classic Final Fantasy games.

We’ve listed some of the bigger deals below. You’ve got a few days to shop around, so don’t miss out!

NieR: Automata- $29.99

Life Is Strange: Before the Storm- $9.85

Rise of the Tomb Raider- $19.79

Just Cause 3- $7.49

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided- $5.99

Stormblood: Final Fantasy XIV- $19.99

Lost Sphear- $34.99

Star Ocean: The Last Hope- $14.69

Final Fantasy III- $7.99

Final Fantasy IV- $7.99

Final Fantasy IV: The After Years- $7.99

Final Fantasy V- $7.99

Final Fantasy VI- $7.99

Final Fantasy VII- $5.99

Final Fantasy VIII- $5.99

Final Fantasy IX- $10.49

Final Fantasy X/X2 HD Remaster- $14.99

Final Fantasy XIII-2- $9.99

Final Fantasy XIII- $7.99

Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII- $9.99

Final Fantasy Type-0 HD- $14.99

World of Final Fantasy- $19.99

Tomb Raider: Game of the Year edition- $4.49

Life Is Strange Complete Season Episodes 1-6- $4.99

Dragon Quest Heroes II- $35.99

Just Cause 2- $2.99

Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director’s Cut- $2.99

Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris- $2.99

I Am Setsuna- $19.99

Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition- $4.49

Thief- $4.49

Tomb Raider- $2.99

Dragon Quest Heroes- $23.99

Murdered: Soul Suspect- $4.49

Blood Omen 2: Legacy of Kain- $.97

Deus Ex: The Fall- $1.99

Hitman GO: Definitive Edition- $1.99

Just Cause- $.97

Kane and Lynch 2: Dog Days- $.99

Kane and Lynch: Dead Men- $.97

Lara Croft GO- $2.49

Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light- $1.49

The Turing Test- $5.99

Tomb Raider- $.97

Tomb Raider II Starring Lara Croft- $.97

Tomb Raider III: The Adventures of Lara Croft- $.97

Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation- $.97

Tomb Raider Chronicles- $.97

Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness- $.97

Tomb Raider Anniversary- $.98

Tomb Raider Legend- $.97

Tomb Raider: Underworld- $.98

Mini Ninjas- $1.49

Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition- $.97

Deus Ex: Invisible War- $.97

Dungeon Siege III- $2.99

Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver- $.97

Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver II- $.97

The Last Remnant- $4.99

Spelunker Party!- $14.99

It’s a great time to get your hands on some classic Tomb Raider games and Just Cause 3 as well. Dig in!