Square Enix Gives Update on Dragon Quest 12

Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate was announced back in 2021, but details on the game have been slim in the 3 years since. Square Enix hasn’t given fans much to go on, but designer and series creator Yuji Horii offered a brief update during a recent livestream with his radio show group KosoKoso Hoso Kyoku. As reported by Automaton, Horii took the opportunity to briefly address the game’s progress. Not much was revealed, but he did note that the developers are “working hard” and that the goal is to reveal bits of information over time, as progress is made.

While that doesn’t give Dragon Quest fans much to go on, it does sound like things are progressing, albeit slowly. Prior to this update, we haven’t learned much about Dragon Quest XII. In a brief update on the game last year, Horii posted on X/Twitter that he wanted to “make something worthy of the posthumous work of the two people who passed away.” That was in reference to the deaths of Koichi Sugiyama (who died in 2021) and Akira Toriyama (who died in 2024). For many fans, the idea of a new Dragon Quest without the franchise’s composer and character designer is almost unthinkable, and it will be interesting to see how the series evolves without their guidance.

Dragon quest iii hd-2d remake was released in 2024

From this small update, it sounds like Dragon Quest XII is still pretty far away. Thankfully, Square Enix has managed to fill the void. Last year saw the release of Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake, which has apparently exceeded the publisher’s commercial expectations. That’s not something we’ve gotten to hear a lot from Square Enix lately, so it’s definitely a positive thing. In 2025, we can also expect to see the release of Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake, though an exact release date has not been announced just yet. Between those three games, the entire Erdrick trilogy will have been remade for modern platforms, giving new audiences a chance to experience the roots of the franchise.

Dragon Quest is one of the oldest names in gaming, with the series making its debut back in 1986. While the series quickly gained legendary status in Japan, it still remains on the niche side throughout the rest of the world. It’s possible the remakes of the early series entries will get a bunch of newcomers to discover Dragon Quest, and maybe convince them to try Dragon Quest XII when it does eventually release.

At this point, it’s been nearly 8 years since the release of Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age. The most recent numbered entry in the series came out in 2017, and was very well-received by critics and audiences alike. It sounds like it could be close to a decade (or more) before we get to see Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate, so hopefully the wait will prove to be worth it.

