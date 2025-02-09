Final Fantasy 9 Remake Rumor Offers Potential Release Window

In 2021, Nvidia’s GeForce Now leaked a list of several games in development, including a remake of Final Fantasy IX. At the time, the company claimed that the list included “speculative titles.” Despite that bit of damage control, many of those games have been officially announced and even released in the four years since. There have been some exceptions of course, including the Final Fantasy IX remake. Square Enix continues to keep a tight lid on the remake’s existence, though several pundits and leakers continue to claim that the game is in development. The latest of these is Nate the Hate, who offered a brief update on the remake in a post on X/Twitter.

In a response to another poster, Nate said that the remake remains “in active development.” While the leaker was quick to note that the game “isn’t expected” to be released in 2025, he did leave the possibility open for next year, saying that “maybe we’ll see it launch in 2026.” Obviously, this isn’t as reliable as word from Square Enix, but Nate the Hate has a pretty strong reputation. Hopefully this means we’ll finally see the remake formally announced sometime in the near future.

Vivi, zidane, and steiner in final fantasy ix

Final Fantasy IX was released on the original PlayStation back in 2000. The game received strong critical praise at the time, and remains a fan favorite 25 years later. Some fans have even argued that it was the best of the Final Fantasy games released on PS1, though that’s certainly open to debate. The original version of Final Fantasy IX is widely available, and can be found on pretty much every modern gaming platform. However, fans eager to see a modern take on the material will have to wait a bit longer for an announcement.

When Square Enix does finally announce the Final Fantasy IX remake (assuming it does exist), it will be interesting to see what platforms get the game. The Final Fantasy VII Remake trilogy has thus far been exclusive to PlayStation and PC. However, Square Enix announced last year that the company is moving towards a multiplatform strategy, and away from the timed exclusives we’ve seen in the past. That has resulted in greater support for Xbox, and rumors suggest we’ll see a lot of the company’s games released on Nintendo Switch 2.

In addition to the remake of Final Fantasy IX, the original GeForce Now leak also included a remake of Final Fantasy Tactics. Nate the Hate suggests that remake is also in active development, but offered no release window. With all of the smoke that has surrounded these two games over the last four years, it seems like an actual announcement is basically a formality, but hopefully we’ll get to see some footage from both titles in the near future.

