Star Trek Online: Both Worlds Launch Trailer Sees Ezri Dax Battling the Borg

Gearbox Publishing and Cryptic Studios have released the launch for Star Trek Online: Both Worlds, the newest update for the MMORPG, which sees Nicole de Boer voicing her Star Trek: Deep Space Nine character, Ezri Dax. Star Trek Online Both Worlds, the 31st season of Star Trek Online story content, is live now on PC. Star Trek Online: Both Worlds will launch on March 12th for PlayStation and Xbox. Star Trek Online: Both Worlds continues the current Star Trek Online storyline from the Unraveled and Incursion seasons, which sees Star Trek Online's player captains preparing to face the Borg King, the mastermind behind the cross-dimensional crisis spreading across Star Trek timelines. The Star Trek Online: Both Worlds launch trailer is included below.

Star Trek Online is also celebrating its 14th anniversary. To celebrate, the new update includes content related to different eras of the Star Trek franchise.

What is Star Trek Online: Both Worlds?

Star Trek Online: Both Worlds includes the new featured episode "Scorpion's Abyss," which continues continue the game's multiverse story by pitting the players against the Borg King. The new episode features Star Trek television stars Nicole de Boer (returning as Star Trek: Deep Space Nine's Ezri Dax), Garret Wang (as Captain Harry Kim from Star Trek: Voyager), and Kipleigh Brown (as Captain Kuumaarke from Star Trek: Enterprise).

Star Trek Online: Both Worlds also introduces a new Task Force Operation (TFO) that puts players into one of the most significant battles in Star Trek history, the "Battle of Wolf 359" from the two-part Star Trek: The Next Generation episode "The Best of Both Worlds." The update also introduces the "King and Collective" event, where players can participate in Random Elite TFOs with other players. Here's the complete rundown of new features in Star Trek Online: Both Worlds update:

New Episode – Scorpion's Abyss: The Aetherians report a new Reality Vortex in Fluidic Space and ask for help to close it. There, you find Mirror Borg using the vortex as a beachhead for an assault on the multiverse. A daring mission into a Mirror Borg Unicomplex puts you face to face with the Borg King.

The Aetherians report a new Reality Vortex in Fluidic Space and ask for help to close it. There, you find Mirror Borg using the vortex as a beachhead for an assault on the multiverse. A daring mission into a Mirror Borg Unicomplex puts you face to face with the Borg King. New Task Force Operation – Battle of Wolf 359: This new 5-player space Task Force Operation will let you relive the greatest battle against the Borg at Wolf 359. Learn from the past to defend the present.

This new 5-player space Task Force Operation will let you relive the greatest battle against the Borg at Wolf 359. Learn from the past to defend the present. Season 31 Event – King and Collective: For this new event, players can play selected content to earn a new T6 ship, the Alliance Rex Pilot Escort.

For this new event, players can play selected content to earn a new T6 ship, the Alliance Rex Pilot Escort. Elite Random Task Force Operations Feature: This new quality-of-life improvement feature will give players the option to queue up for Random Elite TFOs to score extra rewards.

Star Trek Online is a free-to-play MMORPG where players create a captain to explore the Star Trek universe. Players can become a Captain of a Federation starship, a warrior of the Klingon Empire, an agent of the Romulan Republic, or one of the Dominion's Jem'Hadar soldiers. Taking place in one version of the Star Trek universe's future, Star Trek Online features many iconic Star Trek aliens, ships, characters, and locations from the Star Trek. Star Trek Online is available to download now for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.