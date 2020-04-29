Star Wars Battlefront 2 Fans Are Sad to See Updates Come to an End
Star Wars Battlefront II is possibly one of the video game industry's most unlikely success stories. When the game launched in the fall of 2017, Battlefront II was considered a failure by players and critics alike. EA DICE clearly listened to feedback, however, fixing the game through patches, and adding a plethora of content updates. Since then, the game has turned perception around, earning its place on the list of the greatest Star Wars games of all-time. Unfortunately, those updates seem to be coming to an end. As a result, fans are disappointed, but many are also celebrating the game's massive comeback.
It has certainly been a wild ride!
Very sad to see support ending for Battlefront II but we at Rishi Outpost are incredibly grateful for the years of hard work the team put into that game. We’ve gotten hundreds of hours of enjoymentand will continue to play the game for years to come— Rishi Outpost (@RishiOutpostYT) April 29, 2020
No other game has managed this kind of turnaround.
With Battlefront II’s content drops coming to a close with Scarif, I really have to commend DICE for sticking with this game as much as thy did.
Despite a disastrous launch, they pulled through and the game is in a much better place now. I wish the team good luck for BF6! pic.twitter.com/UrsnPyRiAb— Archangel470 (@benoski73) April 29, 2020
Fans are really showing how much they appreciate EA DICE's efforts.
I just wanted to thank the @EA_DICE @EAStarWars #BattlefrontII team for all the wonderful work they have done. They listened to us, the fans and made the game such a joy to play. Thank you. PS: where’s my darkside Anakin? #StarWars— adam (@DarkstarAU) April 29, 2020
Some want to see the team continue making Star Wars games.
@BenWalke @guillaume_mroz @T0TALfps Thanks for make Battlefront II a great game. I hope you can continue to work on the future star wars games. May The Force be with you always... #StarWarsBattlefrontII #StarWarsBattlefront2 pic.twitter.com/Cf3KEADXem— The Chosen One (@redenfp) April 28, 2020
Seems like everyone learned their lesson, last time.
That's it. It's the end of Star Wars: Battlefront II. This game really redeemed itself since 2017. Hopefully next year, Battlefront III just starts off at the level that II finally got to and goes beyond. I hope it doesn't have to pull more redemption arcs. #StarWars https://t.co/3RX8Y2947v— Shaurya Chawla (@_ShauryaChawla) April 28, 2020
Everyone involved should be proud.
Battlefront II had a *very* shakey start, but I am really impressed with what they've turned it into— Nate Ming (@NateMing) April 28, 2020
To be fair, it's still playable!
Aw man RIP Battlefront II— Carter Johnson (@TheNerdDojo) April 28, 2020
We all are.
Sucks that Star Wars Battlefront II is coming to an end... Hoping for a BF3 anouncement soon— Pyro (@Pyrobtw1) April 28, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.