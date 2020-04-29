Star Wars Battlefront 2 Fans Are Sad to See Updates Come to an End

Star Wars Battlefront II is possibly one of the video game industry's most unlikely success stories. When the game launched in the fall of 2017, Battlefront II was considered a failure by players and critics alike. EA DICE clearly listened to feedback, however, fixing the game through patches, and adding a plethora of content updates. Since then, the game has turned perception around, earning its place on the list of the greatest Star Wars games of all-time. Unfortunately, those updates seem to be coming to an end. As a result, fans are disappointed, but many are also celebrating the game's massive comeback.

Are you sad to see updates for Star Wars Battlefront II coming to an end? Do you think the game fully recovered from its troubled launch? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to find out what fans think about the end of Star Wars Battlefront II!

