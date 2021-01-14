Star Wars Battlefront 2 Is Now Available for Free on the Epic Games Store

✖

As was revealed last week, Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition is now available to claim for free over on the Epic Games Store. This particular edition of the Star Wars video game includes all of the customization content that can be acquired through in-game purchase that was released through December 20, 2019, so it's a pretty good deal. If you've been waiting to give the title a go, now is a perfect time.

All of the usual caveats for the free video games from the Epic Games Store apply here, of course. First and foremost, anyone can claim the title between now and January 21st and it'll be added to their Epic Games Store library. And as that implies, these video games are tied directly to an Epic Games Store account and are thus for PC only. Even so, free is free.

⭐ FREE THIS WEEK ⭐ Put your mastery of the blaster, lightsaber, and the Force to the test online and offline in STAR WARS Battlefront II: Celebration Edition, FREE on the Epic Games Store until January 21! https://t.co/ZouBkd2HKY pic.twitter.com/faKV53jQKa — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) January 14, 2021

As noted above, Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition is available to claim for free on the Epic Games Store from now through January 21st. At that point, Galactic Civilizations III will be available for free through the same process until January 28th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Epic Games Store right here.

What do you think about this week's free video game on the Epic Games Store? What titles would you like to see show up in the future?