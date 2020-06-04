New Star Wars Game Leaks Online, But It's Fake

✖

A new Star Wars game leaked online today, but unfortunately, it's fake. As you may know, back in the day, a sequel to Star Wars Battlefront 2, dubbed Star Wars Battlefront 3, was in development, however, the project never saw the light of day. Today, it looked like that was going to change though when it appeared the game leaked on SteamDB, a website that tracks games uploaded to Steam's back-end. In other words, once a SteamDB listing leaked, it appeared to reveal that Electronic Arts was planning on reviving the game and bringing it to modernity. Unfortunately, though, this isn't happening.

The listing reared its head in select Steam EULAs via SteamDB developer Pavel Djundik. Within the listing, was mention of a studio that doesn't exist dubbed Haze Studios, which was the first sign that something was amiss. The second sign was that the cover art accompanying the listing was from 2009's Star Wars Battlefront: Elite Squadron.

Not long after this, SteamDB cleared up the confusion, noting the listing was "fake and not official." The listing was then updated with no mention of the unreleased Star Wars game.

Of course, it's possible this Star Wars game will one day see the light of day, but for now, there's no reason to believe it will. Not only was this listing fake, but I imagine it would be more hassle than it's worth for EA, LucasArts, and everyone involved.

EULA here: https://t.co/Te83iybAb3 Artwork is the same as the box art of Star Wars Battlefront: Elite Squadron (PSP / DS game) SteamDB (not affiliated with Valve) updated with staff comment saying: "This is fake and not official." pic.twitter.com/yWWMmy8RP6 — Gematsu (@gematsucom) June 3, 2020

Unfortunately, for Star Wars fans, there was nothing to this. But the current rumors and reports are claiming a new Star Wars game will be revealed soon. In fact, a new Star Wars game was reportedly going to be revealed this week, but the ongoing protests in America have seemingly delayed the announcement. That said, while there's a new Star Wars game going to be revealed soon, it won't be Star Wars Battlefront 3, which is reportedly not in development.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.