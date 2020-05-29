✖

A new Star Wars game will reportedly be revealed next week. More specifically, EA Motive's previously leaked Star Wars: Project Maverick will be revealed sometime very soon, presumably during the PS5 reveal event, which is reportedly going down on June 3. The new report comes way of known Star Wars insider and Cinelinx editor-in-chief Jordan Maison, who unfortunately doesn't reveal many further salient details about the alleged reveal.

Earlier today, Maison took to Twitter to remind everyone that EA Motive is working on a Star Wars game that hasn't been revealed yet. A few hours later, he followed this tweet up by teasing that Star Wars fans should keep an eye out next week, heavily suggesting this is when the EA Motive project will be revealed.

There's no mention of this reveal coming during the PS5 reveal event, but it's easy to imagine that such a big announcement would be held for an equally big event. This would also mean the game is PS5 bound. Of course, it's possible the game will be announced separately from the event, but if that's the case, why wouldn't EA just hold it for EA Play on June 11?

Oh hey, maybe you should keep an eye out next week.... #StarWars https://t.co/vKl172SylV — Jordan Maison (@JordanMaison) May 28, 2020

What makes this rumor even more tantalizing is the fact that Venture Beat journalist and general industry insider Jeff Grub previously teased there would be a "Mel Gibson" related announcement during the first week of June. Why is this relevant? Well, Mel Gibson starred in a 1994 movie called Maverick. Because of this, Star Wars fans think these two teasers are related.

Of course, all of this, the leak itself, plus the speculation derived from it, should be taken with a major grain of salt. Nothing here is official, and even if everything here is correct, it's also subject to change.

As for the game itself, we first heard that EA Motive was working on a Star Wars project awhile ago, but it wasn't until March when Project Maverick leaked online that we knew what Star Wars game it was specifically working on. If you want, you can read more about the game here.

