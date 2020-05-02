Star Wars Battlefront 3 Reportedly Not in Development

✖

According to a new rumor, Star Wars Battlefront 3 is not in active development. The report alleges that DICE -- the developer behind the series -- is instead focusing on the development of a new Battlefield game, which will release next year via the PS5 and Xbox Series X. Of course, it's possible that once this new Battlefield entry drops, development could shift to Star Wars Battlefront 3, however, for now, the series is allegedly staying on the shelf.

The rumor -- which comes way of Bespin Bulletin -- also alleges that a sequel to 2019's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is on course to release sometime in 2022. Meanwhile, before that happens, the previously leaked Project Maverick will release in 2021. According to the outlet dedicated to all things Star Wars, this game is a flight simulator of sorts.

Unfortunately, this is where the details dry up. That said, everything that is revealed should be taken with a grain of salt or two. Nothing here is information of the official variety, and even if everything here is correct, it's also subject to change.

While both Star Wars Battlefront and its follow up in 2017 both sold very well, they didn't exactly light the world on fire in terms of critical or consumer reception. Further, while Star Wars Battlefront is in a much better place now, its launch is easily one of the biggest blunders of the generation. As a result, there's still lingering stink around the series that DICE and EA should let ventilate for a few more years.

(Photo: EA)

You probably don't want to release a Star Wars game right now anyway. The IP is still massive, but the recent trilogy has left a bad taste in the mouth of many. Suffice to say, there isn't as much excitement about Star Wars as there was when the aforementioned games shipped in 2017 and 2015.

That all said, as always, feel free to leave a comment or hot take letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. When do you think we will see a new Star Wars Battlefront game, and what do you want to see from a new installment?

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.