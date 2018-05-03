Get Star Wars: Battlefront II For $18 Shipped Right Now

When Star Wars: Battlefront II released last November, it was met with a great deal of controversy. This was due to a loot crate system that Electronic Arts put into place in the hopes of making extra funds from players. It was scrapped at the last second and eventually done away with in favor of a more cosmetic model, but some players still felt burned.

However, now that the dust settled, we’ve really got a great game on our hands. What’s more, you can grab the sequel right now for an unbeatable price over at Gamefly.

The video game rental site is offering both the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions of Star Wars: Battlefront II for just $17.99. What’s more, the game will have both its case and inserts; and there’s free shipping, so you won’t have to pay anything extra to get your hands on it.

Our review essentially talks about what works so well in the game, but we’ve also highlighted its many features below:

A New Hero, a Story Untold – Jump into the boots of an elite special forces soldier, equally lethal on the ground and space, in an emotionally gripping new Star Wars campaign that spans over 30 years and bridges events between the films’ Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

The Ultimate Star Wars Battleground – A Star Wars multiplayer universe unmatched in variety and breadth where up to 40 players fight as iconic heroes, authentic-to-era troopers and in a massive array of vehicles on land and in the air – as battle rages through the galaxy.

Galactic-Scale Space Combat – Space combat has been designed for Star Wars Battlefront II from the ground up with distinct handling, weapons and customization options. Join your squadron and weave in between asteroids fields, fly through Imperial Dock Yards and take down massive capital ships as you pilot legendary starfighters in high stakes dogfights with up to 24 players and 40 AI ships.

Better Together – Team up with a friend from the comfort of your couch with two-player offline split-screen play*. Earn rewards, customize your troopers and heroes, and bring your upgrades with you on the online multiplayer battleground.

Master Your Hero – Not just an iconic hero- your hero. Master your craft with customizable character progression. Upgrade abilities unique to each hero, trooper class, and starfighter. Use these abilities to adapt and modify your character’s powers, either as lethal active effects on your opponents, helpful status boosts, or tactical assistance, to counter any opponent on the battlefront.

Keep in mind that the game has an Arcade mode, as well as single player and multiplayer, so there’s something here for everyone!

Star Wars: Battlefront II is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Origin PC.

