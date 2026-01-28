Batman: Berserk Announced

Batman has met a lot of various characters in his long-time crime-fighting career who weren’t originally a part of the DC Comics universe. From Captain America to Hellboy to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Bruce Wayne has faced more than a few wild characters in his time. When it comes to the anime world, however, the Dark Knight hasn’t found himself encountering the likes of the Z-Fighters and/or the Straw Hat Pirates in the past, though a new style for the Batman might change that. Batman: Berserk has been announced, re-imagining the Caped Crusader as a character who would fit right in with Guts and the Band of the Hawk.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Prime 1 Studio has announced that it is making a new statue dubbed Batman Berserk: Dark Age Saga, aka Batman: The Berserker Rage Mode. The upcoming statue will recreate the Dark Knight as a berserker, placed inside a suit of armor that would look right at home wrapped around the Black Swordsman. The statue holds a hefty price tag at $1699 USD and is set to arrive between May and August of next year. You can check out the video for the wild recreation on the Caped Crusader below, and cross your fingers that this might have Batman teaming up with Guts in the future.

Play video

Prime 1 shared the following description of the upcoming statue as well: “A colossal axe strike brings judgment upon a world without justice. The enraged Dark Knight is given form in 1/4 scale. A new hero emerges within the DC Omniverse—Batman: The Berserker Rage Mode joins the Ultimate Premium Masterline lineup. Venturing alone through a world crawling with demons, Batman wields the power of darkness to strike down darkness itself. This statue gives form, at 1/4 scale, to the dark hero envisioned by Prime 1 Studio. Standing with the massive axe “Judgment of Faith”, a fusion of four weapons in hand, the piece pursues a powerful silhouette and densely layered detail.”

Batman’s Anime History

DC Comics & GEMBA

While an official Batman/Berserk anime crossover is far from confirmed, the Dark Knight has been slowly but surely making his way into the anime world. There have already been a handful of Batman manga series that present new takes on the Caped Crusader, with two Batman: Ninja films also re-imagining Gotham City and its most devoted protectors. Warner Bros has, in recent years, stated that the studio would put more funding into anime initiatives, with The Suicide Squad remaining a prime example of the WB exploring this new terrain.

As for Berserk, the Band of the Hawk enthusiasts are still enjoying the manga following the tragic passing of creator Kentaro Miura. Now led by writer Kouji Mori and the artists at Studio Gaga, Guts and company’s adventures continue as the creative team hopes to end the series in honor of their deceased friend. While Berserk has yet to confirm if it will return to the anime world with a television series and/or movie, it’s only a matter of time before we see Guts back on the screen.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!