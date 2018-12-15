‘Star Wars: Battlefront II’ Teases What’s Ahead With 2019 Roadmap

Though Star Wars Battlefront II had a very tumultuous launch when the game first released, over time the studio made the necessary changes to make things right. Since then we’ve seen several major expansion, incredible lore-based events, and familiar favorites make their triumphant return. Now EA has just teased that there is even more in store with a new 2019 roadmap.

“2019 will kick off by introducing Count Dooku, Anakin Skywalker, more clone trooper Appearances, and a new mode featuring command posts and capital ship takedowns,” said EA in a recent blog post. “Continuing beyond, we’re working to bring even more content and experiences to Star Wars Battlefront II.”

The team even used a very appropriate Star Wars quote for what’s next, “As a wise woman from Tatooine once said, “You can’t stop the change, any more than you can stop the suns from setting.” That rings especially true to game development.” The overall plan is to continue evolving the play experience, including making changes to the core way the developers themselves operate.

January will be bringing the villain Count Dooku as its featured showcase, with new Clone Wars Troopers added into the mix as well. February will be bringing Anakin Skywalker into the game, as well as a new Game Mode with Capture Points and Capital Ships.

With this month having brought General Kenobi into the online game with plenty of incredible features in the past such as a new location in Galactic Assault with Geonosis, new vehicles, and so much more, it’s easy to see the dedication to the latest Star Wars online game. Though definitely a rough patch, it’s good to see that overall the changes have seen a positive reception from fans.

As for the game itself, Star Wars Battlefront II is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

