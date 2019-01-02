‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ Count Dooku Release Date Revealed Alongside January Event Plans

It’s a new year, which means tons of new things to do in our favorite games. For fans of DICE’s Star Wars Battlefront II, we finally have a release date for when Count Dooku officially arrives in addition to what other special events the team has in store.

Thanks to a recent Community Transmission post, we now know that the Darth Tyranus update is slated for January 23rd and will bring with it Count Dooku. Players will be able to purchase Dooku with credits earned in addition to a Dark Ritual alternate skin as well. Though we don’t have a reveal for what the alternative skin will actually look like, we’ve got a fairly good idea thanks to this viral fan theory:

As for what events players will have to look forward to this month, the team mentioned “During this time playing Heroes vs Villains and Hero Showdown will earn three times the amount of experience as normal. No better time to level up your General Grievous and Obi Wan Kenobi.”

The above event will take place between January 4th through the 6th. Then on January 11th, the Troopers Triple XP event will kick off and will last until the 13th, with the 18th bringing with it the Starfighters Triple XP event.

For those itching to spend those Battle Points, “For all Galactic Assault maps, era-appropriate heroes will have their Battle Point costs reduced by 50%, while non-era heroes will be unavailable.”

As for the game itself, Star Wars Battlefront II is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.