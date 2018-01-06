‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ Mod Brings Captain Rex and Commander Cody To The Battlefield

A new original mod for Star Wars: Battlefront II revives a fan-favorite character with an utterly gorgeous sculpt. Created by Blinxinator on YouTube, the mod was created to bring Captain Rex, from Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels to the galaxy far, far away on PC. Additionally, a mod for The Clone Wars’ Commander Cody has been released, which means that both iconic clone batallion leaders are now “available” for players to check out.

You can see Captain Rex in action in the video below, followed by Commander Cody and more info on how these two fictional war heroes were created.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Using Battlefront II’s Jet Trooper skin, Captain Rex moves in similar manners and has a few personal style upgrades in weaponry. The brave clone leader was at the head of Anakin Skywalker’s 501st legion during the Clone Wars, before defecting to the Rebel Alliance some years later after crossing paths with the Ghost crew. Rex wears his Clone Wars-era armor, polished up and ready for some intense battles.

The mod for Commander Cody, the leader of Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi’s clone battalion, just debuted two days ago. Cody’s mod uses the Heavy/Assault Trooper skin and modifies it with items to match his signature armor upgrades. In action, both of them harken back to some of the best scenes from The Clone Wars, giving every enemy they encounter one heck of a fight.

Rex and Cody are arguably two of the most popular individual clones from the prequel era and The Clone Wars (sorry, Fives), so it would be great to see them come to Battlefront II in some official capacity.

Star Wars: Battlefront II is available for purchase or download now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.