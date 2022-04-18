Star Wars Eclipse Development Reportedly Going Better Than Expected

A new report has claimed that the development of Star Wars Eclipse, which is the forthcoming game from developer Quantic Dream, is going much better than previously thought. A little over a month ago, new information about Eclipse came about and stated that the project was in a pretty rough state overall, primarily because Quantic Dream was still struggling to staff up for the title. As a result, the game’s projected launch date was also reported to be sometime in 2027. Luckily, it now sounds like this previous report may have been more dire than we were led to believe.

According to a Twitter user by the name of AccountNgt that has had accurate scoops in the past with upcoming video games, Star Wars Eclipse’s development is actually going pretty well at this point in time. Although specific details on the project weren’t really offered up, it was said that Eclipse is the next major game that Quantic Dream will look to release, despite the fact that multiple titles could be in development at the studio. “Apparently the development is going better than some would have you believe,” AccountNgt said in a recent tweet.

https://twitter.com/accngt/status/1515360787199676420

Speaking more to when Star Wars Eclipse might launch, AccountNgt also claimed that a 2025 release seems more feasible based on what they have heard. While the aforementioned 2027 window is something that had been reported previously, AccountNgt says that 2025 still seems possible given that work on the game really started early last year. Only time will tell if this window will be met, but it’s good to hear that the game might be in better shape than we thought.

For now, there’s still next to nothing that we know about Star Wars Eclipse given that it’s so far away from release. When new details do emerge, though, we’ll be sure to keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com.

Are you still excited for Star Wars Eclipse at all? Or is the long wait for the game leading to you feeling uninterested?