Star Wars Eclipse Reportedly Not Releasing Until 2027 or Later

A new report has claimed that Star Wars Eclipse, which is the upcoming video game from developer Quantic Dream, might not be releasing until 2027 at the earliest. This past December at The Game Awards, Star Wars Eclipse ended up being one of the most notable reveals of the show. The game was announced via a stunning new CGI trailer that gave some initial hints at what Eclipse could have in store. And while a number of fans were very excited to get their hands on Star Wars Eclipse, it looks like the game isn’t going to actually launch for a very, very long time.

Coming by way of Xfire, it has been said that Star Wars Eclipse’s internal release window is likely now somewhere between 2027 and 2028. When the project was first announced a couple of months back, it was made clear that Quantic Dream was only just getting started on the game’s development. However, since announcing the title, Quantic Dream has reportedly had difficulties when it comes to bringing aboard new staff members. As such, the release of Star Wars Eclipse has now potentially been impacted, which has led to this new reported launch window.

For many fans, this new report will likely prompt questions about why Star Wars Eclipse was even announced in the first place if it’s still so far away. In a general sense, the game’s first trailer was shown off by Quantic Dream as a way of alluring more people to come work with the studio. In addition, though, Xfire reports that the trailer was unveiled as a way of Quantic Dream trying to attract buyers. During a time when video game acquisitions are running rampant, Quantic Dream is said to be looking to join a larger corporation as well. As such, the Star Wars Eclipse trailer was meant to give a small taste of what the studio is capable of in the pursuit of being snatched up.

