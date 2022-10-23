Star Wars Eclipse Rumor Details Politically Charged Story and Development Timeline

A new rumor details what the story of Star Wars Eclipse might actually be about and it's fairly interesting. Last year at The Game Awards, a heavily rumored Star Wars game from Heavy Rain developer Quantic Dream was officially revealed. The teaser trailer was pretty vague and didn't reveal too much information, but showed glimpses of characters like Yoda, a diverse galaxy of locations and people, as well as lightsabers. It was an exciting teaser, but left a lot of questions about when we could play it, what it would play like, what the story would be, and so on. It was confirmed that the game would be set in the High Republic era, placing it hundreds of years before any of the Star Wars films.

A new report courtesy of the Sacred Symbols podcast (transcribed by VGC), which is hosted by former IGN writer Colin Moriarty, offers some new details on the game. For starters, Moriarty noted that based on what he'd seen, Star Wars Eclipse is "not even really in production yet" and the game is still in its infancy. However, the story is being written by Quantic Dream founder David Cage and will be heavily rooted in the politics of the Star Wars universe. The game is reportedly set 200 years before Star Wars: The Phantom Menace and will center around a human-esque, 30-something year old named Sarah who is apart of some kind of empire known as The Zaraan. This empire prides itself on its political and military aggression, but that poses a problem when Sarah marries a softer character named Xendo. You can read a description of the story courtesy of VGC's transcription of the Sacred Symbols podcast below.

"[The Zaraan] prides itself on political and military aggression and similar to what you find elsewhere in Star Wars there's little differentiation between males and females when it comes to roles and responsibilities. But, there's an interesting wrinkle, when Zaraan marries, their nuptials carry interesting military implications as they become one governing unit that works together. This is a problem, because Sarah, a fanatical true believer in the violence and criminality regularly demonstrated by her empire, is married to a character named Xendo, who is a far softer touch. Part of the game seems to revolve around these two characters and their relationship."

As of right now, it sounds like Star Wars Eclipse is years away from actually releasing. This aligns with rumors that the game could be as far away as 2027, though that's simply just a rumor. It was reported that the game was revealed last year as a way to interest potential new hires for the game.

