Star Wars Eclipse Release Window Revealed in New Report

Quantic Dream's upcoming video game Star Wars Eclipse reportedly has a new launch window. Announced during The Game Awards back in 2021, Eclipse was shown off to fans for the first time in a fully-CGI teaser trailer. Since this reveal, many have been wondering when new information on Star Wars Eclipse might up coming about. Sadly, if this new report in question is to be believed, it sounds like the adventure title is roughly three years away.

According to Insider Gaming, Star Wars Eclipse is currently targeting a launch in 2026. This information comes from an anonymous source that is said to be familiar with the game's ongoing development. Although 2026 is when Quantic Dream would like to release Star Wars Eclipse, it was also stressed that this window could end up slipping further back. Specifically, this is because Quantic Dream is said to have struggled when it comes to hiring new team members to help work on the title.

Currently, Star Wars Eclipse is just one of many Star Wars games in the works. Other titles happen to include Star Wars Outlaws from Ubisoft, an untitled first-person shooter from Respawn Entertainment, and another untitled project from Uncharted creator Amy Hennig at Skydance New Media. A remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is also known to be in the works for PlayStation 5, but previous reports have indicated that this game is experiencing major development struggles and might never see the light of day.

Given how far out Star Wars Eclipse is, there's still very little that we know about the game overall. Whenever Eclipse releases, though, it should come to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Until then, you can check out the official description of the game down below to learn more.

"Star Wars Eclipse lets you play as a diverse cast of charismatic characters, each with their own story, abilities, and role to play in the tapestry of events that could alter the carefully balanced peace of the Outer Rim. Every decision you make can have dramatic repercussions on your journey. The way of life in the Outer Rim is being threatened and you must define your path."