Popular Star Wars Game Discounted 90% to Just $4

One of the most popular Star Wars games ever made has been discounted 90 percent, which means it can be had for as little as $4. And the timing of the sale is perfect because its sequel is on the horizon. If you haven't connected the dots, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is now dirt cheap, with prices varying depending on the platform. The best deal is on Steam where the standard version of the game is only $3.99 and the Deluxe Edition is $4.99. On PS4 and PS5, the Deluxe Edition is this same price, but the standard version is not on sale. And then there is Xbox. On Xbox consoles, the standard version is on sale, but it's $5.49. Meanwhile, the Deluxe Edition is $6.49. Why the prices are different on Xbox, and why the standsard version isn't disocunted on PlayStation, we don't know.

What we do know is when these deals expire, and this all varies depending on the platform. On Steam, the deals expire on March 23. On Xbox, the deals expire on March 27. And on PlayStation, the deals expire on March 30. Again, why all of these vary, we don't know.

As for the game, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order released back on November 15, 2019. Upon release, the game garnered an 81 on Metacritic and since release has sold millions and millions of copies. As alluded to, it has a sequel on the horizon, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, which is coming out on April 28.

"A galaxy-spanning adventure awaits in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, a new third-person action-adventure title from Respawn Entertainment," reads an official blurb about the game. "This narratively driven, single-player game puts you in the role of a Jedi Padawan who narrowly escaped the purge of Order 66 following the events of Episode 3: Revenge of the Sith. On a quest to rebuild the Jedi Order, you must pick up the pieces of your shattered past to complete your training, develop new powerful Force abilities and master the art of the iconic lightsaber – all while staying one step ahead of the Empire and its deadly Inquisitors.