Star Wars Jedi: Survivor's Collector's Edition Includes Cal's Lightsaber

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is nearly here and diehard fans will have the option of buying a very fancy collector's edition with Cal Kestis' lightsaber. Respawn's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order took the gaming industry by surprise when it was released in 2019. It had been quite some time since a single-player focused Star Wars game was released and Respawn was largely known for being a studio that thrived in FPS games. However, it was a huge hit and caused demand for a sequel to skyrocket. Respawn got to work and now, three years later, we're just a few months away from the sequel.

At The Game Awards, it was confirmed that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will release in March 2023 and so far, it looks like it's shaping up quite nicely. For those who are particularly excited, LimitedRunGames also has a special treat for fans. The company will be producing a limited collector's edition for the game which will cost $299.99. While that may sound pricey, it does include some extremely cool stuff. You'll get the game, a steelbook, some DLC inspired by Obi-Wan Kenobi, a certificate of authenticity and most importantly, a special magnetic box to store your very own replica of Cal's lightsaber hilt. However, this is no ordinary hilt, it is compatible with the blades that can be installed at Disney's Galaxy's Edge theme park. So, you can take this hilt with you to the park and get a functional blade put inside of it. That's pretty neat and will result in a truly special collector's item.

Only 1,500 of these bad boys are being made, so if you want one, you may want to act fast. This is a pretty unique way of rewarding fans of the series. Given the Galaxy's Edge lightsabers are extremely premium and high quality, this is a very valuable item.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor releases on March 15th, 2023 for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC.