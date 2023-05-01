Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Gets First Post-Launch Update, Patch Notes Revealed

Electronic Arts and developer Respawn Entertainment have today revealed the first post-launch update that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be receiving across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC in the coming day. Since its release at the end of this past week, the biggest criticism tied to Jedi: Survivor has involved its performance, particularly on PC. And while the game's day one patch looked to resolve some of these problems, another new update will be arriving to kick off this week.

Detailed via the official EA Star Wars Twitter account, it was revealed that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will begin getting new updates beginning today. Initially, those playing Jedi: Survivor on PC will be the first to get this update that will add "performance improvements for non-raytraced rendering." Meanwhile, those on PS5 and Xbox will have to wait until tomorrow, May 2, to get their own patch for the game. This upcoming update Jedi: Survivor on consoles will then look to rectify reoccurring crashes, performance struggles, and other bizarre bugs that have popped up for some players.

"We are hard at work on patches that will further improve performance and fix bugs across all platforms," EA said in its message shared on social media. "There are more updates to come across all platforms, and we will share that timing when it is available.

Today a patch has become available for the PC version of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and tomorrow (5/2) we’ll also be issuing a patch for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.



We are hard at work on patches that will further improve performance and fix bugs across all platforms.… pic.twitter.com/XrjbdDQUp6 — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) May 1, 2023

Outside of these bugs and other initial troubles, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has generally been well-received by fans and critics alike. The follow-up to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has improved on many of the core mechanics seen in the previous game and has once again thrust protagonist Cal Kestis into a story that is compelling from start to finish. If you'd like to learn more about Jedi: Survivor, you can check out our own review of the game right here.

Have you been playing Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for yourself since its arrival this past week? And if so, have you had any performance struggles with the game? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.