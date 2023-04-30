Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Player Discovers a Great Hidden Feature

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has a great secret feature that you may have missed. The Internet is currently divided over the new Star Wars game thanks to a metric ton of performance issues that primarily plague the PC version of the game, but also weigh down the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions as well. That said, underneath the game's performance issues is a high-quality, narrative-driven experience, which, according to many critics, is actually superior to the first game, Jedi: Fallen Order.

If you have played the game, you'll know it's brimming with detail and some great touches. To this end, there's actually an input in the game to make protagonist Cal Kestis and his droid buddy BD-1 fist bump. As you may know, in the first game this interaction happens at random. In the sequel, you can press down on the d-pad. When you do this, Cal checks on BD-1, which often leads to a good ol' fist bump.

Like its predecessor, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has an unadvertised feature: If you press down on the d-pad, Cal will check in with his droid companion, BD-1. This often takes the form of a friendly pet or fistbump pic.twitter.com/qp82OyieJa — Can You Pet the Dog? (@CanYouPetTheDog) April 26, 2023

It's unclear why Respawn Entertainment and EA didn't highlight this feature in the game's marketing, but it's probably because it's not actually consequential. That said, it's a nice touch and further fleshes out the relationship between Cal and BD-1.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is available worldwide, at a price point of $69.99, via PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the new Star Wars game -- everything between the latest official news and the latest unofficial rumors and leaks -- click here.

"Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is a strong sequel that improves on nearly every core element seen in Fallen Order," reads a snippet of our review of the game. "Even in spite of some pacing troubles with its story, Cal Kestis is an even more compelling protagonist this time around and continues to be one of the best new Star Wars characters that has come about in the Disney era. With a little more polish and some trimmed fat, Jedi: Survivor could have been a home run, but Respawn still has a bit more room for growth in a third installment for this potential trilogy."