Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Adding New Time-Saving Feature

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is poised to be a bigger game in terms of size than Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order that came before it, so to help players better explore its world, Respawn Entertainment is adding a pair of traversal features. The new Star Wars game will include both fast travel and ridable mounts, new details have confirmed, so that players can quickly move from Point A to Point B and get back to exploring. These two options should make it easier for players to decide just how much time they want to spend exploring versus everything else the game has to offer.

The new Jedi: Survivor features were confirmed in an upcoming issue of Play Magazine (via GamesRadar) which included comments from Stig Asmussen, the director working on the Star Wars game. Asmussen said these traversal features will offer players ways to "negotiate between points."

"We will feature both fast travel and rideable creatures to help players quickly get from point A to B, and back to A," Asmussen said, "The fast-travel is point to point, and the rideable creatures offer a way to quickly negotiate between points and explore what is in between."

This isn't the first time we've heard about Cal Kestis getting new ways to move around the world either. Back in December Asmussen spoke to Game Informer and used similar language to hint at how Cal's new skills will be used to move around.

"It's much of a wider Metroidvania approach," Asmussen said previously. "Cal can cross huge gaps by chaining several types of skills together. But it's also about how we approach these mounts and how they're used to negotiate and dominate the world."

Of course, Star Wars fans will have to wait a while longer now before they're able to try out these new traversal features seeing how the game has been delayed. Electronic Arts and Respawn announced recently that the game would no longer be hitting its initial release date next month and would instead launch six weeks afterwards on April 28th.