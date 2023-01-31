Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Delayed

Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment have today announced that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has been delayed. Originally announced in a new gameplay trailer this past month, the sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was poised to launch in March 2023. And while the game will no longer be arriving in this same window, its new launch date isn't too far off from the previous date that fans had circled.

Revealed on social media today, it was said that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will now release on April 28th for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC. In total, this is a delay of a little more than a month as Survivor was originally planned to release on March 17th. Despite initial work on the project now being done, Respawn says it merely needs more time to polish the title a bit more before launch.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Now Arrives April 28th pic.twitter.com/PNtsL6kmER — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) January 31, 2023

"For the last three years, the Jedi team here at Respawn has poured its collective heart and soul into Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and we are proud to say that the next chapter in the tale of Cal Kestis is content complete. We are now focused entirely on the final stage: bug fixes to enhance performance, stability, polish, and most importantly, the player experience," Respawn's message said. "In order for the team to hit the Respawn quality bar, provide the team the time they need, and achieve the level of polish our fans deserve, we have added six crucial weeks to our release schedule – Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will now launch globally on April 28th."

All in all, this delay isn't a vast one whatsoever, so it seems likely that many fans who were looking forward to Jedi: Survivor won't be too let down. Not to mention, this change in the game's launch date helps March 2023 not be so cluttered as it will also see games like Resident Evil 4, WWE 2K23, and MLB The Show 23 arriving in this same window.

How do you feel about seeing Star Wars Jedi: Survivor's release date shifting just a bit? And will you be looking to pick up the game for yourself later this year? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.