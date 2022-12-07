Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Leak Hints at New Gameplay Feature

Pre-order bonuses have leaked for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and they seem to reveal a feature that wasn't present in the original game. Apparently, the pre-purchase bonus will provide Cal Kestis with Obi-Wan Kenobi inspired skins, including a Hermit cosmetic and a Hermit Lightsaber set. The most interesting inclusion is a Combustion Blaster set, particularly since Cal didn't use any blasters in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order! Instead, Cal exclusively wielded a Lightsaber in the game, but it appears that might be changing in the sequel.

Images of the pre-purchase bonus can be found in the Tweet from @DailySWGames embedded below.

Pre-order Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and get Obi-Wan Kenobi inspired cosmetics for Cal Kestis! pic.twitter.com/KWsCfvBWDD — Daily Star Wars Games (@DaiIySWGames) December 5, 2022

Blaster combat could make for an interesting addition to the game! While many players will probably prefer to stick to the Lightsaber, the blaster will provide a lot more opportunities to take out opponents from a distance. Replies to the Tweet above show a lot of Star Wars fans excited by the prospect, with many ready to commit to purchasing the game right now. Rumors suggest that Jedi: Survivor will appear at The Game Awards this week, so we could learn a lot more about the sequel in just a few short days.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor takes place five years after the events in Jedi: Fallen Order. Fans looking to learn more about that gap of time can always check out Star Wars Jedi: Battle Scars, a new novel set to release on March 7th. Written by Sam Maggs, Jedi: Battle Scars will reveal exactly what Cal Kestis has been doing since the previous game's conclusion. Rumors have suggested that Jedi: Survivor will release that same month, but Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts have yet to make an official announcement.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in 2023. In the meantime, you can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you excited by the prospect of blaster combat in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor? Do you plan on checking out the game when it releases next year? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!