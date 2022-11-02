Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Release Window Possibly Revealed

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor might be one of the most highly-anticipated games of 2023, but Electronic Arts has yet to reveal specifically when it will release. However, EA's Q2 FY23 Financial Results have revealed that the company plans to ship a "Major IP" in Q4 of the fiscal year. While the publisher did not specifically state that the game is Jedi: Survivor, there has been significant speculation that the game will release in March 2023, which would put it in that window. In fact, Giant Bomb's Jeff Grubb stated last month that he also anticipates a March release date.

It's important to note that the Q4 slide also includes several other confirmed EA games, including Dead Space, PGA Tour, Super Mega Baseball, and Wild Hearts, so none of those games could be considered the "Major IP" that EA mentions. An image of the slide from EA's Q2 FY23 Financial Results can be found below.

(Photo: EA)

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is the long-awaited sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. As of this writing, very little information has been revealed about the game, but it will put players back in the role of Cal Kestis. The sequel will take place five years after the original. A novel titled Star Wars Jedi: Battle Scars will fill in the gaps between the two games, and will be written by Sam Maggs. Interestingly enough, the book is set to release on March 7, 2023. That doesn't necessarily mean that the game will be released in the same month, but it would make a lot of sense; there's likely going to be a lot more demand for a tie-in novel closer to the game's actual release date. For now, fans will just have to speculate until we get an official announcement!

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in 2023. In the meantime, you can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

[H/T: GameSpot]