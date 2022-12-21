Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Developer Details Cal Kestis' New Ally

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor developer Respawn Entertainment has released new details on one of the game's newest allies. Star Wars is filled with charming heroes (and villains) and there are few universes with such a wide array of instantly recognizable characters. Luke Skywalker is one of the most iconic heroes out there, Darth Vader is the ultimate villain, and Han Solo, Poe Dameron, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and many solidify strong ensembles. Great characters are an important part of any story, but it's essential to Star Wars for these characters to really stand out, because they'll often get books or TV shows to expand on the characters further.

Respawn Entertainment has introduced another new character in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. In a preview from Game Informer, it was noted that there'd be a bunch of new faces alongside familiar ones, but one of the most prominent new characters is a man named Bode Akuna. The character is an ally to Cal Kestis and will tag along as an AI companion on Cal's various missions. You can see a bit of him helping out in the recent gameplay trailer, which shows you just one way this game will be different from the previous entry. Game director Stig Asmussen told Game Informer that Bode and Cal are like brothers to each other, but they're not the same, they just compliment each other very well. We don't know much else about Bode Akuna right now, it's not even clear how he became part of this crew or where he comes from.

However, all will surely be revealed in the coming months. So far, it's looking like he'll make a great addition to this cast. Only time will tell if he is truly an ally or if there's a backstab waiting to happen. Given this is a very dark time in the Star Wars universe, it is pretty difficult to trust everyone and assume they all have honest intentions.

