Star Wars: Andor Season 2 Brings Back Rogue One Character in Set Photos

The war against the Galactic Empire continues in a new look at the set of Star Wars: Andor season 2. The first season of Disney and Lucasfilm's Rogue One prequel series — set in 5 BBY, five years before the Battle of Yavin that destroyed the Death Star in A New Hope — reintroduced audiences to future Rebel Alliance Captain Cassian Andor (Diego Luna). Andor also featured the return of Clone Wars veteran Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker), who would ultimately perish alongside his insurgent Partisans on Jedha City in Rogue One, where he battled alongside the Gigoran mercenary Moroff (Ian Whyte).

Photos captured by Newbury Today at the UK's Greenham Airbase, where Disney filmed scenes for 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens and 2017's Star Wars: The Last Jedi, reveal that Moroff will appear in Andor's second and final season. See the photo below.

A Rogue One character to show up in Andor series 2, currently being filmed at Greenham Common, Newbury shows a familiar face. Moroff, a Gigoran who was a member of Saw Gerrera's militia group pic.twitter.com/pkYwdjOKyH — Star Wars Canon & Legend (@starwarscandl) April 27, 2023

Whitaker confirmed Gerrera's season 2 return in an interview with ComicBook. Other characters hinted to appear include Rogue One droid K-2SO (Alan Tudyk) and Kino Loy (Andy Serkis), a Narkina 5 prisoner whose fate was left up in the air after a prison riot in the season 1 episode "No Way Out."

"I think what happens after [the prison escape] and in the next episodes [of season 2] is that he understands really what he's fighting against. He understands the need [for] a revolution because he understands what oppression means, and how little freedom he has and how unfair the world he lives in is. But there's still so much for him to learn in terms of working as a team," Luna said in a recent interview. "I think in the first season ,we see him trying to survive and which is not necessarily being part of something. It's reacting to it."

After falling in with rebelious spymaster Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård), Cassian "has to learn a lot from Luthen and from others," Luna said, "from other experiences, other events in order to be that person we meet in Rogue One."

Star Wars: Andor season 2 premieres in 2024 on Disney+.