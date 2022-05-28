Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Won't Release on Xbox One or PS4; Dev Explains Advantages

✖

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will not be releasing on Xbox One or PlayStation 4, something that will likely result in a mix of opinions. There are still a number of people who are unable to get an Xbox Series X|S or PlayStation 5 due to console shortages and high prices, making it likely that a lot of people won't be able to experience the newly announced Star Wars sequel at launch. For those that do have access to a current-gen console, this will likely be a major plus, as it means the game will be able to leverage a lot of power and maximize the experience without the risk of compromise for last-gen machines.

A press release stated that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is being built on current-gen hardware to "create a deeper and more expansive Star Wars experience" and director Stig Asmussen elaborated on what that means in a new interview. Asmussen noted that the new hardware allows them to light things in-game at a higher fidelity in real-time, allowing them more time to polish and have more opportunities to iterate. Asmussen also noted that the haptics on the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller is something Respawn is working with, noting that it's "interesting". Finally, he talked about how the SSDs in the consoles create a faster experience.

"We have these blazing fast drives on these consoles that are allowing us to load tons of content really quickly," said Asmussen. "I've always worked on streaming games — games that don't have load screens. The fact that these consoles have such fast storage has made it even easier."

So far, we've only seen one teaser trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and it doesn't feature any raw gameplay. It'll likely be a bit before we get a better taste of what Respawn is able to achieve on the new hardware, but we do have some general story details we can mull over in the meantime. The game is set five years after Jedi: Fallen Order and exactly a decade after Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. This has led some to theorize that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will lead to a cross-over with Obi-Wan Kenobi, a new Disney+ series that takes place at the exact same time and deals with displaced Jedi following Order 66.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will release on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC sometime in 2023.

