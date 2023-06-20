Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Patch 6 Goes Live Across PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC

Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment have today released a new patch for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. When the sequel to Jedi: Fallen Order launched roughly two months ago, it was found to have a number of various bugs and performance struggles across various platforms. Fortunately, Respawn has since fixed a variety of these annoyances and continues to do so today with the action-adventure game's latest update.

Available to download now across PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, Patch 6 for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor makes various fixes to a handful of different areas of the game. Specifically, Respawn says it has cut down on crashing seen across all versions of Jedi: Survivor and has also solved a bunch of unnamed bugs. Outside of this, fixes have also finally come through when it comes to certain characters not appearing in locations where they should show up and others where NPCs could become invisible. All in all, this update isn't the biggest one we've seen for Jedi: Survivor since its release, but it should still make the game just a bit better.

Moving forward, EA has already confirmed that Jedi: Survivor isn't done receiving new updates just yet as more will continue to arrive in the future. "We thank you for your continued support as we work hard to improve your experience with Star Wars Jedi: Survivor," EA said in a statement on its website today. "We will continue to share timing for future patches once they become available."

To find the full patch notes for today's Star Wars Jedi: Survivor update, you can view them below. And for a more opinionated take on the latest Star Wars video game, you can read our own review here.