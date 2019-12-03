Disney+ Announces New Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge Show

Disney announced on Tuesday that a new Star Wars show called Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge is coming to its Disney+ service. Unlike the other Star Wars TV shows and movies that tell their own stories, Jedi Temple Challenge will instead be a game show featuring the actor Jar Jar Binks actor Ahmed Best as the host and young contestants who show off their Jedi skills through different challenges. The show is scheduled for a Disney+ release some time in 2020, though a precise release date has not yet been announced.

Details revealed through a press release and a post on the Star Wars site confirmed that Best, the actor who’s known for his role in the Star Wars prequels as Jar Jar Binks, will be hosting the show that’s geared towards young Star Wars fans. Best will be joined by Veep’s Mary Holland who will play a humanoid droid companion who will serve as a co-host.

It hasn’t been revealed yet what specific challenges game show contestants will take part in, but it was said that the challenges would “test young contestants’ abilities in the core Jedi principles of strength, knowledge, and bravery” through a series of obstacles. Mickey Capoferri, the senior director of online content and programming at Lucasfilm, referenced some of the locations these challenges will be hosted in that included iconic Star Wars settings.

“This is definitely a kids game show like no other,” Capoferri said. “The various challenges will test a Padawan’s connection to the Force in three locations — a forest planet, on board a Jedi star cruiser, and inside a Jedi temple — immersing them and the audience in a fun, humorous, and exciting competition.”

The game show is being developed by Lucasfilm’s Scott Bromley and Steve Blank while Capoferri and Christine Beebe will serve as executive producers. Bromley announced the involvement with the show on Twitter with Best weighing in as well to say this was an opportunity to give back to the kids who loved his character.

Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge will be streamed through Disney+ as an unscripted game show some time in 2020. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

