Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic 2 Is Receiving New DLC This Year

Believe it or not, Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords is poised to receive new DLC later this year. Despite being nearly 20 years old, Aspyr is bringing new content to the incredibly-popular RPG to coincide with its release on new platforms. And while this news might be quite exciting on its own, the addition of this DLC comes with a pretty notable caveat that players might want to take notice of right now.

To coincide with the recent release of Knights of the Old Republic 2 on Nintendo Switch, developer Aspyr confirmed that it will be releasing DLC for this port that it's calling "restored content." Essentially, this is content that was cut from the original game back when it launched in 2004 but will now be added again for the first time. In short, this DLC will include new missions, new dialogue, and other features that could impact the game's branching story paths. The caveat with this DLC, however, is that those who are looking to see what it has in store won't be able to access it via an in-progress save file that they might have once it's out.

You will need to start a new game with the DLC content enabled to access the additional content, however after the DLC releases and you still wish to finish your non-DLC playthrough, you can access those base game save files by disabling the DLC in the in-game main menu 😄 — Aspyr (@AspyrMedia) June 14, 2022

In a message on Twitter, Aspyr revealed that those looking to experience this cut content from KOTOR 2 will have to start a completely new save file. "You will need to start a new game with the DLC content enabled to access the additional content, however after the DLC releases and you still wish to finish your non-DLC playthrough, you can access those base game save files by disabling the DLC in the in-game main menu," Aspyr said of this release.

In short, this is pretty disappointing to hear, but it's also not surprising. Given that DLC wasn't a thing when Knights of the Old Republic 2 was made, it's easy to understand how it wouldn't be able to seamlessly accept new content to the game like modern games would. And while it might be annoying to have to restart a new save file entirely, it's still cool that Aspyr is bringing this dormant DLC to the Switch version of the game in the first place.

As mentioned, Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic 2 is available to download and play on Nintendo Switch right now. The game's new DLC doesn't have a specific launch date just yet, but it should release at some point in the third quarter of this year.

