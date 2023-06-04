Star Wars Fans Frustrated Following Canceled KOTOR 2 DLC

Star Wars fans have found themselves greatly frustrated in recent days following the cancellation of DLC for Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 that was planned to release on Nintendo Switch. When KOTOR 2 was first ported to Switch last year, developer Aspyr announced that it would later be releasing cut content from the original version of the game in the form of DLC. This add-on excited a number of fans as this content had been released in an official capacity. Unfortunately, that excitement has now been dashed completely following a new message from the studio.

Shared on Aspyr's official social media account, the developer informed fans that the "Restored Content" DLC for Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 would no longer be coming about. Aspyr didn't give a reason behind why this DLC was canceled, but it thanked fans for their support. In lieu of this DLC release, Aspyr also provided a way for those who have purchased KOTOR 2 on Switch to receive a Switch version of another Star Wars title from a select list.

We'd like to thank the KOTOR community for their immense passion and support for the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic series," Aspyr said in its statement. "Sadly, today we are announcing that the Restored Content DLC for the Nintendo Switch version of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 – The Sith Lords will not be moving forward for release."

Update on the Restored Content DLC pic.twitter.com/P0TQtJsgRc — Aspyr (@AspyrMedia) June 3, 2023

In response to this announcement, a number of people who purchased Knights of the Old Republic 2 on Switch said that they wanted a refund due to this broken promise from Aspyr. Others simply provided fans with a way to access the Restored Content for the game on PC through the use of mods. Either way, this situation is one that has put Aspyr in a tough spot, especially as it continues to develop its remake of the original Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic.

