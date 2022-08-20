Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake Releasing in 2024 is "Wishful Thinking", Says Insider

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake is likely many, many years away, sadly. In September 2021, Aspyr Media announced that it was remaking Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic for PlayStation 5. This news came after an extended period of rumors and the official reveal had fans stoked to revisit BioWare's classic RPG. Although the reveal was nothing more than a CG teaser and didn't feature gameplay or concrete details regarding what the final product would look like, the mere idea of a modern version of Knights of the Old Republic was enough to get fans excited. Needless to say, there's a lot riding on this game.

Sadly, Jason Schreier from Bloomberg recently reported that Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake was shelved earlier this summer after the team prepared a demo to show Sony and Lucasfilm. Afterwards, two of the game's directors were fired and the project was put on "pause". At the time, it was speculated that the game may move to a new developer. A recent earnings report from Embracer Group, the company that owns Aspyr, stated that an unspecified AAA game was changing developers, which many assumed was Knights of the Old Republic. That same report noted that Embracer doesn't expect the unspecified game to be delayed. Although the game hasn't been confirmed, Jason Schreier responded to a Twitter user that a 2024 release window "is wishful thinking" unless the project reduces in scope.

Even 2024 is wishful thinking unless they pare down the scope of the project — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) August 19, 2022

In Schreier's initial report, it stated that developers thought 2025 was a realistic release window. As of right now, there's no release window for the new Star Wars title. It seems like it could be years before we get to play it, let alone possibly even see a glimpse of it again. It's not even clear who is developing the game right now and if it truly did switch developers, it's likely that the game would get delayed to allow for some retooling and changes.

