Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake May Have Changed Developers

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake may have moved to a new developer following development shake-ups. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake is one of the most anticipated games on the horizon, but reports have suggested that it's experiencing development troubles. The remake was officially announced as a PlayStation 5 exclusive last September following an extended period of rumors. The remake was confirmed to be handled by Aspyr Media, a team that had been responsible for porting a number of classic Star Wars games to modern platforms including the original version of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. Somewhere along the way, it was given the opportunity to work on a remake of BioWare's beloved RPG.

A recent report from Bloomberg stated that Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake was put on "pause" after two of the game's directors were abruptly fired. This came after the team presented a demo to Sony and Lucasfilm, leaving the project essentially in limbo. At the time, it was speculated that the project could move to a different developer and it sounds like that is exactly what's going to happen. Aspyr Media exists under Saber Interactive and which is owned by Embracer Group. In a new earnings report, Embracer Group noted that it had moved an AAA project to another developer to "ensure the quality bar is where we need it to be for the title." Embracer Group went on to note that it didn't expect the undisclosed title to be delayed as a result of this.

"One of the Group's AAA projects has transitioned to another studio within the Group," reads the report. "This was done to ensure the quality bar is where we need it to be for the title. We are not expecting any material delays for the title based on this transition."

Of course, Embracer owns a ton of different developers, but this stuck out given the documented troubles on Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake. If this is the case, it's unclear if Aspyr would be assisting on the project or get taken off entirely. Nonetheless, it's hopefully something we'll get more information on in the coming months. If Embracer really doesn't expect a delay, it likely won't be too long until we get some kind of new look at Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake.

