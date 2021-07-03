Star Wars: The Old Republic Legacy of the Sith Announced

✖

BioWare and Electronic Arts have announced that a new expansion for the MMO Star Wars: The Old Republic will be releasing later this year. This expansion is the first that the game has received in quite some time and will be titled Legacy of the Sith. And while this news on its own might be exciting for many longtime players of The Old Republic, BioWare says that the release of this new add-on will serve as the first step in celebrating the game's tenth anniversary in a greater way throughout 2022.

As a whole, Star Wars: The Old Republic - Legacy of the Sith will make a number of big changes to the long-running PC game. This expansion will continue the title's broader narrative and will have players looking to track down the Sith lord, Darth Malgus. It will also take players back to the planet of Manaan, which has appeared in this series before.

Perhaps the biggest changes coming to Star Wars: The Old Repubic in Legacy of the Sith will involve the game's larger systems and mechanics. At a baseline level, this expansion will now boost the overall level cap to 80, which is 5 levels more than the current cap. In addition, a new series of co-op missions will also be added to the game including a new Flashpoint.

Lastly, the biggest tweak of all coming to Star Wars: The Old Republic will be that of a new feature known as Combat Styles. "Combat Styles will allow players to fulfill their ultimate Star Wars fantasy, independently choosing a specific class story and combining it with ability sets from other related tech or force wielding classes," BioWare said of this new system in a press release. "Existing, returning and new players can look forward to improvements in creating their next Star Wars character through a refactored character creation system. In addition, updates to itemization and loadout experiences as well as streamlined class design further enhances the Star Wars: The Old Republic experience for new, returning and existing players."

For now, BioWare hasn't announced when Legacy of the Sith will be releasing for Star Wars: The Old Republic outside of a broad Holiday 2021 window. With EA Play coming up at the end of this month, however, perhaps we'll learn more about the expansion's release at this time.

So what do you think about this? Are you going to look to pick up Legacy of the Sith, or perhaps return to playing Star Wars: The Old Republic as a whole later this year? Let me know your thoughts either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.