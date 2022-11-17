Popular Star Wars Game Going Completely Free Soon

A popular Star Wars video game that is only a couple of years old is soon going to be completely free to download and play. In recent months, we've already seen numerous Star Wars games from the past get drastically marked down as part of extensive sales. And while these low prices have been very much appreciated, one PC platform is now going to be handing out a notable Star Wars title to players for nothing at all.

Beginning next week on November 24th, the Epic Games Store will be giving away Star Wars: Squadrons on PC for free. This deal is set to last until the following week on December 1st, but those who add the game to their Epic Games Store libraries will be able to play own it forever. Typically, Squadrons retails for $39.99 on PC, which means that this is a very generous deal that shouldn't be missed.

As a whole, Star Wars: Squadrons is one of the newest games associated with the sci-fi property as it only released back in 2020. Rather than giving players a lightsaber or blaster to take part in combat with, though, Squadrons is a starfighter game that puts you in control of various ships from the Empire and New Republic. Not only does Squadrons feature a campaign that tells a unique story in this universe, but it also contains an extensive multiplayer mode. So if you and some friends end up snagging the game as part of this free offer, you'll be able to play with one another if you decide to do so.

If you'd like to learn more about Star Wars: Squadrons before it goes free next week, you can find the game's official description down below.

"Master the art of starfighter combat in the authentic piloting experience Star Wars: Squadrons. Buckle up and feel the adrenaline of first-person, multiplayer space dogfights alongside your squadron. Pilots who enlist will step into the cockpits of starfighters from both the New Republic and Imperial fleets and fight in strategic 5v5 space battles. Modify your starfighter, and adjust the composition of your squadron to suit varying playstyles and crush the opposition. Pilots will triumph as a team and complete tactical objectives across known and never-before-seen battlefields, including the gas giant of Yavin Prime and the shattered moon of Galitan.

Take control of starfighters such as the X-wing and TIE fighter. Customize loadouts and cosmetics. Divert power between weapons, shields, and engines while immersing yourself in the cockpit. In addition, players will have the option to play the entirety of the game in virtual reality (VR)!"