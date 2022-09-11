Best Star Wars Game Ever on Sale For Only $1

What is widely considered the best Star Wars video game ever made is now being sold for only $1. Over the past couple of decades, numerous different games associated with Star Wars have come about, all of which have been of varying quality. And while some of these titles like Star Wars Battlefront II, LEGO Star Wars, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order have resonated greatly with audiences, what is likely the most critically-acclaimed Star Wars game of all time is now being sold for what might be its cheapest price ever.

As of this moment, Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic can be purchased for PC (Steam) via Humble for simply $1. Developed by BioWare and released back in 2003, Knights of the Old Republic is one of the most popular Star Wars games to have ever come about and still boasts a staggering 93/100 score on Metacritic. Not only did it establish the Old Republic era of the expansive Star Wars universe, but it told a story and introduced characters that have continued to resonate with fans nearly two decades later. Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic is so popular that Lucasfilm Games is even looking to remake the title for PS5 and PC, although this new version of the game might not be out for quite some time.

What makes this offer from Humble even better is that KOTOR isn't the only game here that is being given away for $1. Instead, it's being packaged with three other titles that include Full Throttle Remastered, Star Wars Jedi Knight – Jedi Academy, and Aliens vs. Predator. So if you somehow didn't think that Knights of the Old Republic itself was worth the $1 asking price, it's hard to argue with getting all four of these games for such a low cost.

Lastly, it's worth noting that this bundle that is being sold by Humble is being done as a way of raising money for charity. Humble is specifically raising money in this instance to support the Starlight Children's Foundation. Not only is this offer almost too good to pass up if you don't any of the games in mention, but the fact that some of the proceeds go to charity makes it that much sweeter.

