Star Wars: Shatterpoint Announces Delay of General Grievous Squad Pack

Star Wars: Shatterpoint players will have to wait a little longer to use General Grievous. Atomic Mass Games has confirmed that the Appetite for Destruction Squad Pack, which features General Grievous, Kraken, and two sets of B2 Battle Droids, has been pushed back to the end of September. The set was originally due to be released in July. Two other sets,”Plans and Preparation” featuring Luminara Unduli and her padawan Barriss Offee, and “Jedi Hunters” featuring the Grand Inquisitor, Third Sister, Fourth Sister, and Fifth Brother, are still currently on track to be released in July.

The current release schedule for Star Wars: Shatterpoint is as follows:

7/7/23 – Plans and Preparation – Luminara Unduli & Barriss Offee

7/7/23 – Jedi Hunters – Inquisitors

7/7/23 – You Cannot Run Duel Pack – Darth Vader and Obi-Wan Kenobi (from the Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series)

8/4/23 – This Party’s Over – Mace Windu

8/4/23 – Witches of Dathomir – Mother Talzin and Savage

9/30/23 – Appetite for Destruction – General Grievous and Kraken

Two other sets, the “Fistful of Credits” Squad Pack featuring Cad Bane and “We Are Brave” Squad Pack feature Queen Padme Amidala were recently posted on Asmodee’s French language site with no release date listed.

The new Star Wars-themed miniature game released officially this week after months of anticipation, with fans rushing to pick up the Core Set and the first individual Squad Packs for the game. Players build their Strike Teams for Star Wars: Shatterpoint by building two Squads made up of a Primary Unit, a Secondary Unit, and a Supporting Unit. Each Squad pack for Star Wars: Shatterpoint comes with a pre-built squad, although the rules specify that you can mix and match units from different squad packs together, provided the figures meet certain points requirements and all come from the same era.